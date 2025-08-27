Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $22.37 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,796 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,039,000 after acquiring an additional 468,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,721,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2%

MTB opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average is $183.51. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total value of $2,996,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,964,196. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.