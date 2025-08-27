Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after buying an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after buying an additional 4,066,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $169,232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

