Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Allstate Stock Up 0.4%

Allstate stock opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $214.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

