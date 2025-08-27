Earnest Partners LLC Has $480.26 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $480,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $4,253,000. PEAK6 LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 5,715.1% in the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $2,272,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 740,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,811,000 after acquiring an additional 113,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $165.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

