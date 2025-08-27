Archrock, Inc. $AROC is Earnest Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,823,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,250,912 shares during the quarter. Archrock makes up approximately 1.5% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 6.69% of Archrock worth $310,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Archrock by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Archrock by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%.The company had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

