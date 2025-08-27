EVR Research LP Makes New Investment in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Green Dot makes up about 0.2% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned 0.18% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 363,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 193,016 shares during the period. Walmart Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $346,065.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,267.84. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

