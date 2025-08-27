EVR Research LP Takes $9.23 Million Position in Titan International, Inc. $TWI

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,000. Titan International makes up 2.6% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 1,059.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 838,902 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 759,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 160,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWI stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 2.05. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 176,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,606.74. This represents a 54.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,520. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

