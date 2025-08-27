EVR Research LP Trims Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

EVR Research LP cut its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. C3.ai accounts for approximately 0.8% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 17,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $441,517.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,801.28. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 577,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $9,693,436.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,973,572 shares in the company, valued at $49,896,538.16. This trade represents a 16.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,256,269 shares of company stock worth $53,241,984 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk lowered C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 74.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.