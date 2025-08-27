Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

