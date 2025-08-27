Couchbase, Inc. $BASE Shares Sold by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lowered its stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Couchbase comprises about 11.4% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned 4.72% of Couchbase worth $40,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BASE. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 26.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $1,439,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 71.2% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 211,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 117.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.93. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Couchbase has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,873 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $385,396.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 377,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,469.60. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 63,600 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $1,542,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 888,747 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,114.75. This represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $3,473,797. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Couchbase and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

