FactSet Research Systems Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $18.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.42 and its 200-day moving average is $432.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $365.76 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.