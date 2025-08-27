EVR Research LP Takes Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,000. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 384.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.04%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.