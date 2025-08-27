Comparing Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) & Raytech (NASDAQ:RAY)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raytech and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Raytech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raytech N/A N/A N/A Taitron Components -15.92% -4.12% -3.81%

Volatility and Risk

Raytech has a beta of -4.19, suggesting that its stock price is 519% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raytech $10.12 million 10.99 $1.06 million N/A N/A Taitron Components $4.14 million 3.00 $900,000.00 ($0.11) -18.73

This table compares Raytech and Taitron Components”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Raytech has higher revenue and earnings than Taitron Components.

Summary

Raytech beats Taitron Components on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raytech

(Get Free Report)

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Taitron Components

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic allies with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.