Analyzing Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flowers Foods and BAB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $5.10 billion 0.62 $248.12 million $1.04 14.29 BAB $3.55 million 1.90 $520,000.00 $0.07 13.29

Volatility and Risk

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 4.30% 17.85% 6.52% BAB 16.24% 16.70% 11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flowers Foods and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Flowers Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than BAB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Flowers Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Flowers Foods pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BAB pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowers Foods has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Flowers Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats BAB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

