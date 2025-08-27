Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. Photronics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.420-0.480 EPS.

Photronics Stock Performance

PLAB stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Photronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Garcia purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,762. This trade represents a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,832.19. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock worth $985,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 48,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 163,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.