Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 1,593 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,986,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $181,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

