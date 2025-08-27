Earnest Partners LLC Sells 10,477 Shares of CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 9.05% of CONMED worth $169,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 124.1% in the first quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 15.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in CONMED by 60.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.5% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 21.8% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Wall Street Zen lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. CONMED Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

