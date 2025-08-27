Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) versus Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head-To-Head Survey

Risk & Volatility

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Real Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.19 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.56 Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Real Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnes & Noble Education.

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -4.46% -2.76% -0.55% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Brands beats Barnes & Noble Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

