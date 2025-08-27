Reviewing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Abacus Life and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Abacus Life presently has a consensus price target of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 96.56%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus price target of $242.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -0.72% 17.65% 8.82% Reinsurance Group of America 3.54% 12.56% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Reinsurance Group of America”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $111.92 million 6.03 -$23.96 million ($0.06) -116.17 Reinsurance Group of America $21.58 billion 0.59 $717.00 million $11.52 16.70

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Abacus Life on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

