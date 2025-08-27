Contrasting AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) & RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) and RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AdvanSix has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPM International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AdvanSix pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. RPM International pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AdvanSix pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPM International pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AdvanSix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and RPM International has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. AdvanSix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdvanSix 5.10% 10.02% 4.97% RPM International 9.34% 24.94% 9.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdvanSix and RPM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00 RPM International 0 7 5 1 2.54

AdvanSix currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.72%. RPM International has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given AdvanSix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than RPM International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdvanSix and RPM International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdvanSix $1.52 billion 0.36 $44.15 million $2.84 7.25 RPM International $7.37 billion 2.19 $688.69 million $5.35 23.51

RPM International has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSix. AdvanSix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of RPM International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of AdvanSix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RPM International beats AdvanSix on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; specialty construction products; amine curing agents, reactive diluents, and epoxy resins; fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, coatings, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. In addition, it offers solutions for the paint contractors and DIYers, concrete restoration and flooring, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulks, adhesives, insulating foams, and patches, as well as spackling, glazing, and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

