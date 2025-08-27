Earnest Partners LLC Buys 15,498 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.94% of United Bankshares worth $146,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,526,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,614,000 after acquiring an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 381,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 80,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.