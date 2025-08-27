Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.48, Zacks reports. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 60.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 39.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

