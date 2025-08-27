Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,905 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 41,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.