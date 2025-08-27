Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avient Corporation $AVNT

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279,064 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,513,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,586,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avient by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,576,000 after buying an additional 62,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at $50,471,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,335,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

