RB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

