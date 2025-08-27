Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $320.61 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

