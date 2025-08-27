Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 64,842 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,733,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

