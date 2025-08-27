Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $6.97 Million in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,966 shares of company stock worth $19,088,654. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

