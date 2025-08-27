Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Increases Position in RH $RH

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 498.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RH by 607.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in RH by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in RH by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $221.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.95. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

