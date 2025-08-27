United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.4%

UFCS stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $793.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.53.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.99 million. Research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.