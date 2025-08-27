Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 858,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after buying an additional 188,868 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

