Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 555,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,756,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

