Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2,619.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $451.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.97. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

