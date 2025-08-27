Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Has $18 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6,458.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 0.1% of Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

