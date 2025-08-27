Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Stock Position Raised by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 745.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $279.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $390.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

