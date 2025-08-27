Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $10.93 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $144.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.