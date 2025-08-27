Interface, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

