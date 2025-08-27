Interface, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.
Interface Price Performance
NASDAQ TILE opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.
