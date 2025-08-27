Barings Participation Investors (MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on September 12th

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MPV opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

