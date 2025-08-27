CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.8%

CCNE stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.68. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CCNE

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.