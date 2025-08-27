Ashland Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.
Ashland has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
Ashland Stock Performance
Shares of ASH opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. Ashland has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $90.61.
About Ashland
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashland
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.