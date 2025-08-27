Ashland Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

Ashland has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. Ashland has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

About Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

