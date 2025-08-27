Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Granite Ridge Resources has a payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $912,148.60. This represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,261,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,024.46. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,618 shares of company stock worth $237,105. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 892.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 103.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.