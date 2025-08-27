WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WBTN. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 865,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 746,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 208,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.