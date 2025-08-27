Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.75 million, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.40. Koppers has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Koppers by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Koppers by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Koppers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 758,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

