Scotiabank Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $280.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $214.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.25. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in MongoDB by 82.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

