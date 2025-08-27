V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on V.F. and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.52.

V.F. Trading Up 6.3%

VFC stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in V.F. by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

