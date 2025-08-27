Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $26.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96. BOX has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,713.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,212.20. This trade represents a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 38.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,637,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 79.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.