Triad Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 102.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 287,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 203,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 515,697 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

