28,618 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

