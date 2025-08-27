Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 173,528 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,528 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.10% of Flowserve worth $133,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowserve by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Flowserve by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:FLS opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Flowserve Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

