D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 40.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 10.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $201,834.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

